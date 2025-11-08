Inner Life

Inner Life

Joshua Doležal
This is also true of higher ed: “You betray the thing you care most about in the world in order to move product that you’re extraordinarily unlikely, even if all goes well, to make any substantial money from. But if you say to yourself that what matters most to you here isn’t money but maybe prestige, maybe reputation, maybe even the integrity of what you’re doing, then the thing to do becomes to break ranks with the industry and look to somehow make it work in the new unmediated online spaces.”

The last bit about readers is too shrill. There is no art without readers. The purpose of craft is to build that bridge. Without it the artist is just jacking off. The bridge can be built, and more durably, without gimmicks is the salient point.

Mark Slouka
Succinct, eloquent, essential. Write truly, unmindful of what others might think . . . It was ever thus, though for any writer navigating today's publishing landscape, it's good to be reminded of that fact now and then. After thirty years and eight books with major publishers, now adjusting to the new dispensation as best I can, the lesson for me remains the same: Write what's necessary, or find another line of work.

That authenticity will be its own marketing, and the readers you reach will be the readers you want. The alternative is painting to match your clients' drapes.

