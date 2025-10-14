September 4 1963

And the sun shone down.

I was smiling as I walked up the short overgrown path to the stable.

Smiling at the day holding a glorious sun in a cerulean mid-June sky shining down on me.

Smiling as the spicy scent of lovage sprang into the morning, heady, instantly transporting.

Smiling, also, at childhood memories of herbs and soups, the sudden strangeness of meals prepared by my mother from my fathers then new vegetable-garden-obsession.

Even at that early hour the warmth was beginning to wrap itself around the day. Mum was outside mucking out my sister, B’s horse, throwing soiled bedding onto the dung heap, filling buckets with water. Her movements were practiced and sure. The sweet cloying aroma of molasses thick and heavy hung in the air.

Why the horse was stabled in June I no longer recall, there would have undoubtably been a good reason. I remember mum was smiling, she was always smiling when she had the labour of horses in her hands.

Later that day, she and my father planned to load the palomino mare into the lorry, drive the few miles to the sand school up at the Abbey where B would put her through a gruelling hour of dressage training for a show in Ardingly the following day. Mum loved schooling the horses, the controlled instruction necessary for dressage appealed to her, it held discipline, precision, controlled grace and a demand for attention.

She and I, differed greatly on this opinion, I preferred galloping bare back through the forest full pelt, mane flying, jumping every fallen branch on the track, turning on a sixpence and flying off again. I know I frightened her with my wildness. I never meant to but I never found the joy my sister did in reining in a creature that was born to be free. I still can’t.

I want to believe, although the memory has become soft around the edges, that I hugged her before I left that day. That I said, ‘love you mum, see you later’. Because despite our obvious differences and years of spirited disagreements, I loved her with every bone of me.

As I drove towards the village I was curiously amused by a great flurry of floral dresses — probably Liberty or Laura Ashley, the fabric of 1996. They flapped and floated around the many various sized women, their voices carrying loudly like a flock of gabbling geese; a disruption to the quiet of that June morning. They were gathered like an unruly bouquet by their gleaming four-wheel drive vehicles outside the church. I didn’t know what the occasion was, especially so early on a Friday morning only how pink and purple they were, how they matched so flamboyantly the English country gardens I had just passed.

I cranked up the volume to its loudest setting on the CD player in my own rather dull by comparison red VW to let the sound of The Waterboy’s ‘Old England’ roar out of the open windows as I drove on. I don’t really know why I did that; perhaps to be as reckless as they were feckless.

I would recall that scene later at the gate as if it were a photograph, all very Miss Mitford’s ‘Noblesse Oblige’ meets Monet. It highlighted everything that would later become unbelievable about that day.

I had been helping out a friend at his furniture factory while between countries and between jobs, between versions of myself. The job of being sybaritic and the job of being a mother as it turned out. That morning the shape my life would soon become was as unimaginable as the event which followed. As it was, I unpacked and polished cheap pine beds and wardrobes shipped in from Eastern Europe which, along with the floral dresses were also very à la mode in 1996. It was far from glamorous work but earned me enough cash to allow my drifting to stay afloat until the life changing, unexpected job of becoming a mother arrived just over a year later.

The day passed as it always did, my friends endless jokes and laughter ricocheted between timber crates and half-made tables, he laughed so hard at his own hilarity it was contagious, his humour clung to everything, the air, the timber, the toluene in the wax we used. The melange of the two made us both as high as the sky with the sun shining down like a spotlight in that blue-blue June sky.

We had dragged everything we needed out into the yard that morning, for the fresh air but the wax was still intoxicating. The spirit-scented chemicals it held caught our laughter in its amber. If there had been a breathalyser for it I would have failed every day I worked at the factory. I drove home in a shimmering wax induced blur every time. By mid-afternoon I’d already finished far more than the number of pieces he needed for delivery the following week so I left earlier than usual.

Driving while high as the sky in a toluene haze is a peculiar thing, you know what you’re doing, you know in which direction you’re heading. You know when to brake, when to change gear, when to indicate — all while being lost entirely in the reverie of the moment. In other words you don’t register the journey at all. You don’t see the trees, only the sunlight flashing through them like ripples on water. Neither do you see the church you passed that morning or the neatly kept pink and purple gardens, only that they are now a swirl of crimson and magenta in early evening sun. One minute you’re climbing into the drivers seat, the next you’ve pulled up outside your home with only a vague knowledge of having driven at all to find two ashen faced strangers standing beside the gate, they are faces you think you should know, on shoulders that are slumped, they are clinging to each other at a place you have never seen either of them together before. They begin to speak and suddenly the dream evaporates into a very clear and tragic nightmare and you drop back onto the ground.

I leapt from the car as I pulled up, automatically remembering to leave it in gear because the handbrake was always a highly contrary creature. I ran down the hill to the gate my mind galloping ahead to the only disaster I could imagine, thinking, it must be one of the horses, something happened at the sand school. I think I shouted, ‘what’s happened?’ before I even got to them. I could see it was serious, far more than serious.

From that moment, time fractured, I fell through the seconds in slow motion, I could hear the words, see the utter horror, the bleakness of despair on both their faces but I didn’t believe what they spelled when spoken, I couldn’t.

My legs buckled under me, a phenomena apparently not uncommon when in shock. It has a name I have no intention of learning because I don’t ever want to remember my fathers contorted face when he sobbed the words I finally understood, ‘it’s mummy, she died this afternoon,’ and I will, every time I hear it.

I sat crumpled on warm June grass with my six-foot-four father towering over me held by my sister, both of their tears falling on my head. I wailed. The sound was not one of fear but of a profound, bewildered brokenness. A sound that never belonged to blue sky holding a dazzling June sun.

I made dozens of phone calls in the hours that followed, my voice mechanical, stripped of feeling. Grief had no entry yet; it hovered, waiting.

My middle sister, G, arrived with her young daughter, driven by a friend I had briefly spoken to, given instructions to, neither had any idea of the tragedy that greeted them. The door to the house was left open. Many feet walked over the threshold carrying the grim faces of people I knew but couldn’t name. Our heartbreaking news travelled fast.

I learned much later what happened from my father. His voice, so laden with the weight of his grief it was barely recognisable spoke in short rasping bursts, the voids irrelevant; they’d had a perfect morning at the sand school, the palomino was charming — she wasn’t often — they were all buzzing on returning, excited at the thought of the event the next day. They had a glass of wine in the sun at lunchtime.

Afterwards, because it was an uncommonly beautiful summery day for that June in 1996, mum decided to drag a pile of ironing out into the sunshine to make the most of the fine weather. My father had trailed an extension lead out of a low window to plug in the iron and in that ordinary, shining moment, her heart stopped beating.

For an agonisingly terrible few seconds he thought he’d electrocuted her. The house was old, the wiring had always been a capricious affair to live with, there was often an unexpected light show when plugging something in.

He could never have lived with that.

The hospital had pronounced her dead on arrival.

“There was nothing we could have done,” they said.

“Cause of death unknown. The coroner has been advised.” They said. A flat cold staccato laid out, delivered with no place left for a heart.

In the early hours of the following morning I found dad at the kitchen table, a cup of coffee laced with whiskey in one hand his pipe in the other. The bottle stood sentinel in front of him. He was neither drinking or smoking. As I walked in, he looked straight through me; his red eyes, seemed to be focused on something swimming, unobtainable but beautiful behind me. He opened his mouth as if to speak but only a sigh came out; the sound of a heart breaking where language could not follow. Where I had no place.

He began fiddling with his pipe, trying to pack it again and again with trembling fingers, tobacco scattering like dried leaves on the table. Over and over he tried, then he collapsed inward, great gasping, chest heaving sobs filled the room like a vast mountain range shifting on its contours. It wasn’t an eruption, it was an implosion. The life he had loved beyond everything collapsing inside him.

I walked to him, wrapped my arms around his trembling frame, sat on his knees as if I were a child again. I didn’t let go. I didn’t know what else I could do. What could I say to this man, my broken father, who had just lost his wife? The beautiful kind human who had been his whole life.

It took two weeks for the coroner’s report to arrive, two weeks suspended in days without definition. Two weeks of waiting to organise a final goodbye, to map a way to a future not one of us had imagined.

A constant procession of friends and relatives arrived at the house, all with good intentions, offers of help, carrying food, flowers, the usual kindnesses when a loved one is lost, all of them tearful, all of them politely received but unwanted.

Dad drank. A lot. And, although I never once heard him use bad language in front of mum, he swore violently and constantly in front of us and his friends. He was hollow, devastated, raging against the cruelty of fate that had left him touching an unknown void. It didn’t just gnaw at him, it bit great chunks and spat them out to rot in his forgotten garden. He was unable and unwilling to assimilate the enormity of a life without mum.

Relief, or something like it, arrived in the form of his best friend from childhood.

They had grown up together, both had married a beautiful lady with the same name, we three girls were bridesmaids. Dad and he were brothers in arms, two peas in a pod, whatever the cliché, they were all of them.

He walked down the path, just arrived from Sydney or Melbourne — I don’t remember which, he was always somewhere distant — his face was grim, painted grey with jet lag and sorrow. He didn’t try to hide his own deep grief, neither did he speak. He stood with dad in his arms. The unruly garden framed them in the flowers and herbs dad so loved and they wept like children, unguarded, unashamed, both stricken with shock and loss and love. They clung to each other and didn’t let go.

The sun shone down throughout those two long weeks of waiting.

It shone the day we said goodbye.

It shone down on an entire village, dressed as my mother always wished in the brightest colours and florals to celebrate her beautiful, too short life.

A garden of grief.

It shone down as we gathered inside and those that had no seat spilled outside of her chosen place to return to the greatest most peaceful garden of all. Our love and her light cast rainbows through the stained glass, alighting on tears and smiles.

There was a feeling of transcendence. Out there in the vast cycling universe something more powerful than any one of us could have imagined was at play. It said, ‘Grieve’, let all the grief you have shine through your tears because this, too, is love.

My mother was beautiful, stubborn, sagacious, witty, creative, kind. Fiercely protective of those she loved and equally fiercely loved by everyone she touched with her colours. She died aged just 52.

The coroner’s report stated the cause of death to be related to a virus — not unlike COVID-19 . It had attacked the main conductive system of her heart, left it broken and too scarred to beat effectively.

My father’s best friend didn’t leave. He moved into our family home, his marriage was over for different reasons. He stayed for the five years that remained of dads own, too short life.

My father died on his 58th birthday. He left a cancer in his throat untreated because his heart, he said, was too heavy to carry. Too broken by the scars mum had left.