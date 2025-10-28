Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
3d

Thank you, Rahma, for joining us here. I love this line: "[W]ho doesn’t know the feeling of longing for something that is somehow out of reach?" I wrote a whole memoir about this sentence, I realize now while reading you lovely essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
4d

Just lovely. Thanks for this reminder that our foundational values are more trustworthy than the latest fads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture