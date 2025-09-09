Fenn Mountain, also known as Big Medicine. From Idaho Climbing Guide .

Preface

It is quiet now in the high country. Two weeks since the last spotter plane buzzed the ridges and canyons. Early light breaks in the east and pica dodge among the scree searching for seeds. A lake ruffles in the wind far below. A trout flashes over the surface, its wake rippling to the shore.

Down the west slope of Blacktail Butte lie the headwaters of Three Links Creek, where the stream begins its long drop to the Selway River, running beneath the mountain the Nez Perce know as Big Medicine. A little waterfall spills through a groove in the rock upstream of the trail. The slopes looking down on the creek are bare of all but fireweed and a few lone snags, the rest burned to dirt by a lightning strike that swept up the steep draws. The emptiness of it draws the eye to the boulders along the creek. The ribbon of water looks like it might have at its birth, when the mountains had just been thrust into the sky and the springs bubbled forth for the first time and formed the lakes and found their way down along the creases in the land, where the waters became streams and then rivers.

A shadow darkens the stones a few paces from the water. It is the shape of a man resting, his head leaning back against the rock as if in slumber. He has moved beyond the pain that gnawed at his flesh and dulled and fell away. Beyond the panic he felt after the sounds of the search faded and he knew he was truly alone.

By then he could feel his life draining with each step, his thoughts slowing as if trudging through mud. He set off in the direction he had rehearsed, past Lizard Lakes toward East Peak. Every dip and climb took more out of him, and he stopped to catch his breath and take stock. Each step was a guess now. Moving from rock to rock filled him with fear. He would fall. One step would go wrong and take him down. The sky wheeled overhead and he fought back the vertigo. How far was it? Ten miles cross country, at least, before he could find the trail. Five to seven from there, depending on where he picked up the tread. He felt it wash over him, the certainty that it was no longer a question of will. He may as well be an astronaut floating untethered from his craft or a mountaineer cut loose from his belay cord, tumbling head over heels through thin air.

There was a shimmer down there where the searchers had camped. He could see the late sun glinting off the stream. Thirst gripped him, and he felt his arms and legs moving him slowly down among the boulders. Water became his only thought. He moved like an infant not yet ready to walk, feeling his way on all fours.

He drank from the stream as dusk fell and settled back against the rock, which held the day’s heat. The water cooled his belly as the warmth of the stone soaked through his shoulders. All night he drifted between sleep and waking, shivering in the breezes that sank down over the butte. Fear rose thick in his throat, then stood apart from him and retreated into the forest until now, at sunrise, he wakes again to the rumble of the waterfall, its vibration through his bones. A corner of his mind grasps after a memory. His body is slack, grateful for the support of the rock, his hands at his sides, palms to the sky. The only sign of life is a puff of vapor from his lips. Then, as heat sweeps up from the canyon, nothing at all.

Day becomes evening and shadows swell out of the valley like a dusky flood. The sun eases down behind Big Medicine, casting its glow over the Palouse further west. Twilight, then the first stars. At the edge of the stream there is only one sound, the first sound, the babble of waters running from their source to the confluences where they are swept into larger tributaries.

Chapter 1

I want to begin with the day, twenty years ago, when I learned that Jesse had gone missing. But I am not the same man I was then, and instead of being carried back to that time, I find myself pressing into it, unsure of even the most familiar memories. I want to say that I understand more now, that I have avoided repeating Jesse’s mistakes. Even so, I cannot shake the sense of being told, of a force behind the story that bends my will, my words, my understanding to its own, even as I lean into that summer afternoon when the trouble began, dust motes floating in light from the alleyway, sweat beading along my nose as I wrestled with the pedal wrench in Johnny’s bike shop, the phone buzzing in my pocket.

I heard Johnny swivel in his chair behind me. I imagined his pate, tan and smooth, gliding above the cubicle wall like a bingo ball. No phones in the shop was his rule. No calls, no texts, no goddamned Twittering until you clocked out. I ignored him and let out my breath as the pedal nut loosened and I could spin the threads free.

Eight years I had been working for Johnny, first as a college sophomore and now as a recent graduate. Recent graduate, hell. I was twenty-five. Halfway to thirty. Johnny had promoted me to Service Manager and claimed he wanted to hand the business over in a few more years. We could ease into it with shared ownership, he kept saying, until I could buy it from him outright.

“You’re not cut out for corporate life,” he’d say. He liked to take a break from the spreadsheets and lean against his cubicle wall and tell me all about myself. “Too hardheaded. Dreamy. Plays poorly with others. That’s what I’d tell them if they ever called me for a reference. And it would be for your own good, Ben. Keep you from blowing your brains out or shooting up the office, God knows which it would be after a few years of that soulsucking shit.”

Johnny mostly had me dead to rights. Nearly all of my college friends had married and were raising families, which meant that even if they lived nearby, our paths rarely crossed anymore. The ambitious ones had moved away for work or graduate school. I kept thinking I would, too, but I had managed to pay off all of my debts by working for Johnny, and I didn’t want anything badly enough to start taking out loans again. I couldn’t decide if buying Johnny out would be the smartest thing I’d ever done or if it would prove to be my biggest regret.

Johnny was born and raised on a farm just outside Knoxville, Iowa, where he kept his shop. He was a college dropout during the sixties, came home after his sophomore year. He graduated from bike mechanic to business owner in more or less the way he had mapped out for me, only it had taken him twenty years to get there.

I knew Johnny was right about corporate life. I needed my freedom, and even if I had spent more hours than I cared to add up in the cramped room where we did our repairs, Johnny protected me from chit chatting with customers and never questioned my work. When he did stand over my shoulder, it was to warn me about the path he saw my peers taking and steer me toward his own choices. I wonder if Johnny believed his own stories about his success or if he, too, felt the unseen hand of fate on his neck and kept trying to shake free of it in his voluminous autobiography.

Did he regret losing his first and only wife, who claimed he was married to his shop? Or did he believe, as he frequently told me, that all women were honey traps and that I’d be better off playing with my own pecker and saving myself the divorce fees? Sometimes while tweaking a derailleur and half listening to Johnny prattle on, I’d hear a darker tone creep into his voice, a hurt that he seemed to steel himself against by amping up the bravado. Then I would have the flicker of a memory – the wood-paneled classroom where Professor Newman taught Hamlet, where I forgot the stained carpet and the groaning boiler and fell into her lectures as if into a dream – and I would hear her say, Johnny, you protest too much.

One thing I knew for sure. Johnny believed that if he could sell his shop to me, then he would know what his life had meant. He feared the storefront turning into an H&R Block or Subway franchise, because that would mean his life’s work had never existed, that he, himself, had never been real. And I think he wanted to stand over my shoulder long into retirement, giving me loving grief and steeping me in his own lore. If he pretended to be my father long enough, and if I let him, a day would come when all of his wishing would have made it so.

On that particular day, the alert on my phone was all the reason Johnny needed to take his break. I heard him grunt and crack his neck as he stood, then the scuff of his sneakers over the plastic chair mat.

“You better thank whatever God you pray to that you’re not old,” he said to my back. “Nothing I wouldn’t rather have back than my youth.”

“You’ve still got some miles to go, Grandpa,” I said. “If you were young again, you’d be slaving away back here instead of running the place.”

“No end to the ball and chain.” Johnny grinned. He started to sing, with a little country twang, “Set me free – sign my release.” It was one of his tics, sometimes endearing, but more often tiresome, that he’d work snatches of songs into conversation. And it was my own obsessive habit to reply, silently, with something else from the song. That day it was, And I’m wondering where’d you get that cold, cold heart. We might have had more fun if I ever said it out loud.

I popped the bike out of the stand and lifted it to the rack where we kept the finished jobs until their owners came to pick them up. The shop smelled of grease and fresh rubber. From the rack I could see down the narrow corridor of the storefront, through the front window, and out to the street, where traffic slid by with a muffled hum. The front window faced east, and the store fell into shadow this time of day, as if it could sense we were nearing closing time. Two bikes still needed tune-ups, and another had a wheel to true, but Johnny knew I would come in early to have them ready when the store opened.

He watched me tidy up, hands on his hips. He was a small man, trim from years on the bike but slimmer to the eye because he shaved everything – head, face, arms, and legs – except for a soul patch, which pointed toward his chin like an arrowhead. Like the storefront, Johnny sank a little into gloom this time of day. Time for a mental hygiene ride, he might say. After we closed up he’d race along the highway for forty, fifty miles, face glowing in the late day sun, his silhouette as chiseled, from a distance, as a rider in peak form.

“Heading out to see your sugar mama?” he asked. I gave him the finger, threw on my backpack, and shouldered out the back door to the alley, where I kept my Schwinn. It was a mountain bike, the last of its kind before the brand was gobbled up by Trek. Nothing fancy, but it would get me around town for the next forty years if I bought the shop from Johnny.

As I swung my leg over the seat, I remembered the phone and fished it from my pocket. It was my mother. Jesse was due home three days ago. Hannah called the police. They can’t find him anywhere.

A pall fell over my stomach, but I brushed it off. I typed ??? in reply, and the feeling faded to a tickle of worry.

I rode the side streets to my apartment on the south side of town, a tiny flat in a brick complex that I had kept since my senior year in college. It was a featureless place, sheetrock painted white, brown carpet, dishwasher, sink, fridge, and range. I hadn’t bothered to buy a table and ate my meals standing at the counter. My furniture was a thrift store couch and an air mattress, which would be good for another month or two before it began leaking air. I’d made no effort to decorate. It was mostly a place where I slept and ate, a holding tank between college and the real world, which Johnny thought began and ended in his shop, but which I knew I was simply avoiding.

I had started adopting his habits without meaning to. Up early for an hour sprint on the road bike. Just enough time to clean up before work. Then bent over bikes for the day, sometimes alone with my thoughts, sometimes listening to Johnny. A long ride after work, a meal of ramen with canned salmon, and a movie on my computer until I fell asleep.

It could not have been more than a year ago that I had rented Deadwood, sliding the disc from its Netflix sleeve into my desktop, transfixed by the wail of the fiddle and the ukulele plucking in the opening theme. Whiskey flowed freely in every episode, like liquid gold, and it seemed only companionable to buy a fifth of Jack Daniels when the next disc came in the mail. It grew into ritual as I made my way through all three seasons. The whisper of the DVD sleeve, the click and whir of the disc drive, the dirge-like theme. I’d fill a glass and close my eyes on the first sip and feel the bourbon burn all the way down as if the raw edge of the old West were opening within me. The Jack got too expensive, so I started buying the big Evan Williams bottle on the next shelf down. Now the drink after dinner, maybe two, was baked into the evening routine whether I had the show on or was waiting for the next red envelope to arrive.

One night at the liquor store I had the thought that there might be something cheaper, and I let my gaze drift down to the bottom shelf where the plastic bottles of Early Times and Old Crow sat. Something turned over in my stomach then. It would be a step too far, even if it might have been closer to what everyone drank in the Dakota Territory. I stuck with the Evan Williams, and it had been a mainstay ever since, even though I had finished the show weeks ago.

A sip before bed was all it was. If sometimes I had a second glass and woke the next morning feeling thick and slow, I could sweat the poison out before work. I told myself there was a line. If I ever used it as an excuse not to get on the bike, if I ever found myself dragging through the day, stupid and hazy, if I ever thought even for a minute about a drink before work. But any fool knows that considering where the line might be means you’ve crossed it long ago and are well down the broad path so many other feet have trod.

Lilah had taken the place of the long ride and the drink a few nights a week, and for a time I thought it might be the change I needed. But I had begun to wonder if Lilah was a change or just more of the same.

