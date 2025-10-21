This is a serialized novel. See earlier installments here.

Chapter 2

The road to Lilah’s farmhouse ran through a puzzle of hills where it seemed that the glaciers had floundered in that age of ice and stone. The highway fell into creek bottoms with muddy banks that rose into scraggles of oak and autumn olive. The grade swept up the next hill, over the crest, and down into another gash in the plain. Some farms covered every finger and hollow with corn, losing more soil every year into the creek, then the river, and on down to the sea. But it was not friendly country to conventional farming, and each curve in the road opened up a different scene. Cattle ranging over a pasture of brome grass. Brown hogs rooting for acorns in a wooded draw. Alpacas bulging with wool, lifting their long necks to gawk as I drove past.

The scenes lingered longer when I biked the route. One day I was struck, in the middle of a climb, by the simplicity of a hillside against the sky. I wanted to lie in the grass like a cow and feel the sun against my flank and think with my flesh. This body. This earth. This heat. I still watch for moments like that when time slows down and my body knows something beneath the words, a distillation of meaning in the warmth of spring wind against my cheek or the way light and shadow play over the surface of a northern lake. Back then it was an instinct, a way of being in the world that I learned from Jesse and had never thought to question.

We could spend a day together hunting and scarcely say a word, and when I went to sleep it was as if the country had become my own flesh and bone. I could close my eyes and a whole drainage would open within me, the timber against the sky, the hollows where feeder streams gathered force as they fell toward the river a thousand feet below. I never complained about long days in the woods with Jesse, even when I was very young and we sat in the same berry patch for hours or fished the same pool in the creek. I was grieving my father then. Sticking close to Jesse was how I knew he would not be taken from me as my father had been. Whether we walked a dirt path, watched a bobber rocking in the spray of a waterfall, or dropped sticks into a stream on one side of a bridge and raced to the other side to see whose stick emerged first, I was happy as long as my uncle was near.

When I grew older, I sensed that Jesse carried a sadness through our days together. I knew it the way I knew without words that trilliums sprouted near water, the way a spring thaw made my body ache with yearning. It was one of his gifts to me, how to know by seeing and listening and feeling. I felt that he was all I needed, but that I was not enough for him. That when we spent a whole day together, hiking to a mountain lake and roasting the trout we caught over a fire and loping back down the trail to beat the dusk, he was searching for something, and that when we came home he was still looking. I thought he had found it when he married my Aunt Hannah and built their house and settled down. It was how I felt free to leave for college, start my own walkabout.

I still needed Jesse. He was there in all of my earliest memories. I just thought he would always be there waiting until I came home, the way I had watched and waited for him as a child.

But I was trying not to think about my uncle as I sped through the bends in the road on the way to Lilah’s place. My mother’s message sat in my belly like a river stone even as I punched the gas and rolled the windows down and let the backdraft fill my head with a steady roar. Jesse was habitually late, I told myself. But an hour or two was late. Three days without word was missing. If my mother had called the police, I might have convinced myself it was nothing. But Hannah did not startle. Once I had watched her take a line drive off her shin while she was pitching at a church softball game. She grimaced and limped off the field and was laid up with a bone bruise for weeks, but she did not make a sound. I had always been in awe of her because of it. The fact that she had asked the law to look for Jesse must mean she was more fearful than I had ever seen her.

I turned onto the gravel spur that led to Lilah’s acreage and shut the windows against the dust and bumped over the holes in the driveway, a dirt path that turned muddy in the spring and summer and dried into sinewy ruts come fall. The farmhouse sat behind a windbreak of blue spruce. It was made of limestone and clapboard siding and was once a homestead. The original building was a single room with a hearth on one end and a trapdoor for the root cellar cut out of the plank floor. A later owner added the clapboard wing and a bathroom built out from the limestone wall. Even though I thought of it as Lilah’s place, it was owned by the Knoxville Historic Trust. Lilah moved there after her divorce, and she lived rent free for tending the grounds.

I saw her in the garden when I turned into the drive. She was pulling carrots beneath a bank of tomato vines that had spilled over their cages, nearly all the way back to the ground. Her straw hat gave her away. It had been her mother’s, she told me, and it had faded to a burnt gold. The brim was wide and rimmed with white lace and stood out against the tomato plants.

Lilah stood with a fistful of carrots when I stepped from the car.

“Holy shit,” I said. They were long and thick, and so orange they were nearly red.

She smiled. “Scarlet Nantes. Aren’t they beautiful?”

I asked if she wanted help, and she waved me away. “I’ll just be a minute,” she said.

The garden was a half acre plot sheltered by a tall wire fence that she claimed did little to discourage the deer. The rows were like an extension of Lilah, herself, abundant with produce, flowers, and weeds. Her sweet corn stood nearly as high as the fence along the back. Then the tomatoes, red and purple and yellow, the fruit hanging like breasts among the leaves. There were cabbages and broccoli, Redbor and Lacinato kale, three mounded rows of potatoes that looked ready to harvest. Flowers lined the fence, sunflowers, amaranth, and giant zinnias near the back, marigolds and snapdragons near the front. But there was plenty of crabgrass, too, and dandelions and purslane.

I leaned against the fence and watched Lilah as she bent again to the carrots. She stood three inches taller than me, a full six feet, and her legs were long and tanned. She rarely allowed me inside the garden, which seemed curious because it was far from immaculate. “I grew up pulling weeds,” I told her when we first met, “I don’t mind being put to work.” She just smiled and shrugged and shook her head. It was as if the garden were a drawer in her bedroom chest that she did not want me rummaging through, even though it was outside in the fading daylight for all to see. I felt a smolder of lust as I watched the clean lines of her legs. Maybe she wanted me here, outside the fence, where she could feel my gaze on the ropy muscles in her arms, where she could turn from me and show the patch of neck left naked when she pulled her hair up on each side into Indian braids.

I forgot about my mother’s message and Hannah’s worry and whatever might have happened to Jesse. The row of elms across the road burned as the sun fell behind them. I traced the light along the tassels of the neighbor’s corn, across Lilah’s yard past the phalanx of spruce to where the maple cast a long shadow over the garage. A patch of red light fingered its way through the trees and lit the stone wall of the farmhouse. Even on the hottest summer day, the thick limestone kept the interior cool. It seemed humble by modern standards, but the homesteader who quarried and set the stone intended that it would last, and it had, more than a hundred years. I turned back to Lilah and felt my desire rise again. She straightened with a bunch of carrot tops in each hand and smiled from beneath the rim of her hat.

“Are you hungry?” she said.

When I had first come to Lilah’s place in late spring, knowing that we might make love but searching for the word or gesture to make it so, she offered to trim my hair. It was early afternoon and I sat by the south window near the hearth, where the pioneer family had shared their meals. Lilah pulled back her drapes, uncovering a lace curtain which let the light in while screening the room from an outside view. A thick coat of plaster covered the interior wall. It turned white as if the light had washed a layer of dust away.

Lilah spritzed my hair and took her time combing it. I felt the light against my face and Lilah’s fingers brushing my ears, and then I knew to reach for her hands, to hold them for a moment, and to turn toward her. And that’s what she said then. “Are you hungry?”

After, we lay together with the window open, alone in our thoughts, and I felt cleansed. Later she would chide me for not wearing protection. But it had not crossed my mind then, and I didn’t feel an ounce of worry in those moments with the wind blowing in over us. The sheet was cool against my back. Lilah was warm against me. It was as if I had taken the room into myself, the light and the lace curtain and the plank floor. Even the hum of a cropduster plane in a neighboring field seemed benign, somehow forgiven. It was how I felt, too, as if I’d been sanctified.

But I was a young man with no solid grasp on what my real life might be. It was easy for me to imagine afternoons and evenings at Lilah’s house as time out of time. I had no notion then of how it felt to her, a woman ten years older than her lover with two daughters in high school and an ex-husband still serving as a minister just sixteen miles away. All I knew was that Lilah had chosen me. I had stopped by the tavern where she tended bar often enough for her to remember my name, for us to joke about the music on the jukebox, the Jethro Tull, the Dylan, the Taj Mahal. One night, a Friday, I asked her what was playing, and she smirked and said, “Before your time.” And I said, “I like the old stuff. Bob Seger was right about that.” And she leaned over the bar, so she had to know that I could see right down the top of her shirt, and she bit her lower lip and said, “How old?” Nothing happened that night, but she wrote her address on a coaster and slipped it to me and told me to come the next day around noon. And I went.

Three months had passed since that Friday, spring turning to summer and fall fast approaching. Johnny’s insistence about taking over the shop had been pulling me out of my reveries, forcing me to imagine a future in this place. I felt real desperation when I saw myself as Johnny, coping my way through each week, trying to believe that as good as it will ever be was really the best I could have done. It was harder to linger in a holy haze after making love to Lilah, because I did not know if she wanted us to ever be more than a full glass of bourbon that smoldered all the way down and softened the edges of the world.

Tonight I helped her snap the tops from the carrots and carried them in a bunch to the compost pile. Lilah said you could eat carrot tops, but only a pinch or two at a time, because they were actually poisonous. But the right amount of poison, she said, could be good for you. I liked the pungent smell of the tops, how it lingered on my skin even after I’d washed, the way smoke will. Lilah scrubbed the carrots in a pink trug, dumped the muddy water, and sprayed them with the hose where they lay in the grass. There were just enough for us each to fill our hands and carry them to the sink.

Lilah’s kitchen sat just off the original hearth, in the clapboard wing, which doubled as her living room. It was a single counter, scarcely enough room for a drying rack between the sink and the gas range. The carrots made a low thunder as we dumped them in the sink. We washed our hands, and I let mine fall to Lilah’s waist.

“Not yet, mister,” she said. “I need a shower. Some soap and a washcloth.”

I lay on her couch and listened to the water run. Between my toes, just beyond the windowsill, I could see the orange tops of daylilies. Lilah’s place smelled like the inside of a food co-op. Cumin, coffee, and lavender. Just breathing there had a calming effect.

The bathroom was a tiny space at the foot of a steep staircase that led to a half-story attic, where Lilah kept her bed. She opened the door and stepped out wrapped in a towel, her hair damp and tousled. I stood from the couch and walked to her. She let me peel the towel away, and my body grew taut with her scent. The hair above her sex was untrimmed, wild. Her breasts were small, erect, her nipples as thick as thimbles. I found her eyes, pale blue, and bent her face to mine and lost myself in her warmth.

Later, we ate at a table near the hearth. Day-old baguettes, spinach salad with carrots, grated beets, and leftover chicken. I’d brought a cheap merlot, and the bottle was half gone. The house was dark, but for a floor lamp in the corner.

“My mother messaged me,” I said. “Something about my uncle gone missing.”

“Your Uncle Jesse?” Lilah broke her bread in half.

“He was three days late getting home. I don’t know from where. My aunt called the police.”

“Weird. Are you worried?”

“I guess so. But my mom never tells the whole story, so it could be nothing. He always kept me waiting after dark when we went hunting. I’d be back at the truck freezing my ass off, thinking maybe he’d fallen or something, and I’d have just fired up the heater when he’d walk out of the woods and tell me that we had two elk to pack out in the morning. So maybe he forgot to tell Hannah something or changed his mind on the way home.”

“You should call your mom.”

“Maybe in the morning. Nothing I can do about it this far away.”

Lilah drew her lips together in a way that said she didn’t agree. I rose to clear the table. She was right, I should call tonight. But my mother would just spread her panic to me, and then I would not sleep, and tomorrow would be more miserable than it had to be. I was also afraid of what I might learn. I had spent many hours waiting for Jesse over the years. I had imagined him writhing in pain on the wet mountainside, his leg broken from a fall on a slippery log, his shouts muffled by wind and the hiss of the heater where I sat waiting in the truck. I had pictured him bleeding in a crevasse, where he had landed after losing his footing on a snowfield, his skull caved in from the blunt force of the fall. My mother had given me her gift for assuming the worst. I thought of it as a weakness, a childish vulnerability to the implausible and the unknown. But that did not mean I was any more free of it than I had ever been.

I washed the dishes and set them in the drying rack. Lilah and I topped off our glasses with the rest of the bottle and walked out to her patio, a little half moon of uneven bricks. Clouds had rolled in after sunset, and we could scarcely make out the stars. It was humid for late summer, gnats billowing out of the grass. We sat in lawn chairs, slapping our arms and legs, and drank our wine and went back inside.

Chapter 3

I lay awake long after I heard Lilah’s breathing slow. My thoughts were like a boy riding a bicycle over a freshly poured cement slab. Around and around. The ceiling felt low and close in the attic. I tried to focus on Lilah’s breathing, which usually calmed my pulse and drew me down into sleep when I felt restless. But I could not beat back the feeling that Jesse was not merely missing, that he might already be dead. My thoughts drew the same circles they always had when I waited for him, as if I could keep him safe by summoning him from the past. I had been afraid of losing Jesse all my life because he was so deeply woven into the earliest stories I knew about myself. Some of these stories I could remember, and some had only been told to me. But in nearly every version I heard, I was falling – or about to fall – and Jesse was the one who caught me.

I was a year old and had just learned to walk when Jesse came to visit. My parents were both living then and worked as caretakers for Damian Pruitt, a millionaire who owned a lodge on forty acres in the Yaak Valley, nearly as far north and west as you can get in Montana. My father tended the lawn and kept up the outbuildings and my mother cleaned a few rooms each day, starting all over again the next week. She fed an army of cats and a flock of fat geese who lived in a pond on the property and attacked me when I lurched too near.

The lodge was made of logs sealed by white chinking. It had a long shaded porch with uneven floorboards that tripped me and creaked under my father’s weight. My father cursed the cedar shingles on the roof. They were forever cracking and harbored spiders and box elder bugs that coated the southern windows during the summer. But it was a handsome building, shaded by spruce and fir trees. The lodge sat above three small cabins and the boathouse, a weathered shack which doubled as my father’s tool shed. Stone steps led down from the lodge to the pond, winding beneath the carport where I nearly lost my life.

The carport was built into the hill, its flat roof like a ledge, dropping ten feet on the back side. A gravel driveway spun in from the highway, turned at the porch and dropped over the hill, curving back to the carport entrance in the back. I had tried more than once to step onto the carport roof. My mother always scooped me up and carried me to the porch, where I could steady myself on the railing.

I have heard the story often enough that it has become my own memory: Jesse’s Harley ripping up the road, rumbling over the gravel drive. Jesse stepping off the bike, his boots black against the gravel. He would have been a young man, mid-twenties, but leathery from working outdoors and from the highway wind. I stood at the front door, babbling at my mother to let me out. She held my hand as we walked down the front steps to greet him. My mother let go of my hand and opened her arms to her brother.

She teased him about how skinny he looked in his black jacket and jeans. He ought to wear a helmet, she said. As they talked, I teetered over the gravel, stepped onto the rubber carport roof, and turned to them with a gurgle of triumph. I ran backward toward the drop-off, waving my arms for balance. My mother paled when she realized she could not reach me in time, and I would have dashed my brains over the stones below if Jesse had not crouched behind his motorcycle and shouted, “Come find me, Ben!” I lurched to a stop at the edge and ran to him, skinning my knees as I tripped and fell in the gravel.

I remember the feeling of the crushed stone, hot and sharp beneath my knees, the burn of the scrapes on my palms, and the anger I felt when my uncle lifted me, his head rocking back to laugh as I cried. I could not understand why no one would soothe me, why my mother’s tears were hot against my cheek while she gasped with laughter. The three of us stood in the sun beside Jesse’s Harley, my bloodied knees staining his shirt, his teeth white beneath his shades, my mother’s eyes puffy and red, as if she had risen from a sleepless night. She told me later that she believed God’s hand was in it. She had been frozen, certain of my death. There had been no time to think, but Jesse had known what to do. It was a miracle. I no longer believed in miracles, but I knew that for whatever reason – the lightning storm of reflex, some blood-level intelligence in the body that feels itself imperiled when its kin are threatened – my story would have ended then if Jesse had not called me back from the edge.

My father died a few years later. Jesse filled up the space he left and allowed me to grow up thinking my family was whole. I remember only pieces of my father. The scuff of his beard along my cheek. The warmth of his body beneath me as I lay in his lap reading books. The smell of whiskey as he lifted his glass from the side table. The happy terror when he pinned my arms above my head and tickled my armpits with his chin. He took me fishing in the pond before I could hold the pole. We paddled about in the rowboat, and I strained to see over my life jacket as my father hauled enormous trout from beneath the lily pads. They landed, thrashing, in the bottom of the boat, and I cried until he freed them and threw them back. I remember leaning over the edge of the boat, scanning the dark water, and pleading, “More? More?,” even as I shivered with the thought of monster fish knifing through the depths of the pond.

My mother says it was early December, exactly zero degrees, the morning my father died. There was no snow, and the ground was as hard as iron. The house was filled with smoke when I woke coughing and shivering in my bed. I found my parents in their nightclothes by the wood stove. The windows were open and the floor chilled my feet. My mother held her nightgown to her face and sat me down by a window to catch my breath as my father opened the stove and knelt to thread a clothes hanger up the chimney. A squirrel had fallen in, and he could not reach it, so he climbed onto the roof. The chimney rose from the back side of the lodge, where the stone steps led to the pond. We could hear him crawling up the front side, easing himself over the crown of the lodge. Then there was a cracking sound, as if a shingle had given way, and a terrible scraping as my father slid down the frosty roof. I had been tracing the sounds across the ceiling, and I saw him drop head-first past the kitchen window in that brief and terrible silence before the thump of his body against the stones.

My mother ran to the window and said, “Oh, Frank, Jesus help him,” and rushed outside. After a moment she came back in, breathless, and sawed at the wheel on the rotary phone. Her voice was hoarse as she spoke to the dispatcher.

“What’s wrong, Mama?”

“Your daddy’s hurt.” She hugged me, crying. “The ambulance is coming, and I am going to wait with him. Stay right here, OK? It’s too cold for you outside.”

I protested that I wanted to see him, but she shook her head and let out a sob that frightened me. She gave me my picture books and wrapped a quilt over my shoulders and stepped back outside in her black wool coat. I tried to stay at the table, but I found no joy in the hippos and lions of Busy Town. My throat burned from the smoke, and I crept to the window, coughing. My mother knelt over my father, blocking my view of him. All I could see were the soles of his boots, which lay oddly against the stones and gave my stomach a turn. My mother rocked on her knees, her lips moving, and I knew she was praying. Then I could hear the siren from far away, speeding closer, and soon the red lights flashed into the driveway, a team of medics rushing to the back of the lodge, their yellow jackets shielding my father as they lifted him onto a stretcher. My last sight of him was one hand, which swung free of the board as if he were reaching for the ground before the doors of the ambulance swallowed him up.

Jesse met us in the waiting room. My mother’s face had the look of wet marble. A doctor emerged from a set of swinging doors and stood before us, his hands clasped at his waist. I’m sorry, he said. My mother bowed her head. Jesse reached across me to rest his hand on her back. We sat like that for many moments after the doctor had gone. I could still hear the scrape of my father’s body above the ceiling, the thud of his weight against the stones. A cold flood swept over my bowels, the way I felt when I had done something wrong and did not yet know my punishment. But that soon passed and I felt trapped beneath my uncle’s arm. The oddness of the silence beat against my ears, and I wanted to be anywhere but these hard plastic chairs and this room with the grey tile and the ceiling that looked like Styrofoam. I stirred in my seat, and Jesse stood. After a moment my mother followed and we walked out into the cold.

“Let’s get you something to eat, bud,” Jesse said. We squeezed into the front seat of his green Ford, which smelled of sawdust and bar oil, and drove to the Burger Express, where my mother wiped her face with napkins and watched me lose myself in a milkshake, cheeseburger, and fries. The sky looked as dirty as a dishrag through the windows. But it was warm in the restaurant. The overstuffed booths were blue and yellow. I poured ketchup on my fries and ate. I would harry my mother with questions for days, even after my father was laid to rest in a brown box and I stood watching the clods of dirt drum against the wood after the service, hearing his body falling again and again, smashing against the stones. But for now I only wanted the wet pain in my chest to go away. I took enormous bites of my burger and washed them down with my milkshake. Even after my plate was clear, I sucked the shake down to the dregs and scraped caramel syrup from the sides of the glass with my spoon, hoping if I kept on swallowing, I might push the hurt down to my belly, all the way out the bottoms of my feet into the frozen ground.

I lay next to Lilah and felt my heart pounding. How strange that it could hammer away like this as if I were fleeing an assassin, when my body lay perfectly still. I thought about slipping out of bed and searching the cupboards downstairs for a drink, but Lilah only drank wine, and I had brought a bottle tonight because I knew she was out. Tough shit. I breathed and tried to imagine the tension melting out of my head, my neck and shoulders, my chest, and on down to my toes.

I thought of my heart, pictured it where it beat against my ribs, tried to slow it down. I settled deeper into myself and felt my thoughts swirling in rapid and strange patterns like a door opening into sleep. The coffin was there by the table at the Burger Express. It was winter outside. Winter in Montana, powdery snow in the evergreens. I was walking in woolen pants two sizes too big, trying to keep pace with Jesse’s long strides, rising out of the snow and sinking back again. He was always disappearing, slipping behind a low-hanging fir bough, dropping over the crest of the ridge ahead of me, and I kept trying to quicken my pace, struggling against the drifts as I followed Jesse’s tracks through the forest, the dark spruces and pines and windswept ridges that carried me through the night.

