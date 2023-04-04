Inner Life

Inner Life

Michael Mohr
Apr 4, 2023

Well done. I meant to write my thoughts earlier but only said I love Camus, haha. Thank you for talking about your son; that is hard and beautiful and touching. Wow. That spells strength. Camus helped you through that a lot, I’m sure. And yea he’s a perfect symbol and metaphor for our times now, the cultural and political plague we’re all going through and have been for several tortured years now. I love Camus’ thoughts on absurdity and death, especially in The Myth of Sisyphus. I read that deeply last year when my dad’s terminal cancer was really bad. The idea that life remains silent in the face of man’s despair and anguish is powerful. Camus died at 46; strangely so did Orwell, who I’ve been thinking a lot about lately.

Thank you for the solid read, Mary :)

Apr 4, 2023

YES!!!! I. Love. Camus.

