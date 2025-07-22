Inner Life

Joshua Doležal
7d

A lovely piece, Jonathan -- thank you. Greta is indeed a prophetic voice.

<Mary L. Tabor>
7dEdited

What a stirring and important essay, Jonathan, of the power of Greta, her force, her inimitable courage and how she stands as an emblem against cowardice and inhumanity that you cover here with your own force and striking directness. We can only hope that Greta remains freed and that the U.S. will find its way out of this mire and that humaneness and concern for the planet will rise to meet these challenges.

I am reminded of Seamus Heaney's poem "The Cure of Troy" and this excerpt:

THE CURE OF TROY

Human beings suffer.

They torture one another. They get hurt and get hard. No poem or play or song Can fully right a wrong Inflicted and endured.

History says, Don’t hope On the side of the grave,’

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed for tidal wave Of justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme.

So hope for a great sea- change On the far side of revenge. Believe that a further shore

Is reachable from here.

Believe in miracles.

And cures and healing wells.

Call miracle self-healing,

The utter self revealing Double-take of feeling.

If there’s fire on the mountain And lightening and storm

And a god speaks from the sky

That means someone is hearing The outcry and the birth-cry

Of new life at its term.

It means once in a lifetime

That justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme.

