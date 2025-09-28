Rembrandt, The Philosopher in Meditation (1632)

I seldom receive correspondence from graduate students, but this week was an exception. After publishing my video and essay about leaving Harvard, I received about a dozen messages and emails from mostly prospective graduate students. They wanted to know: Is a PhD in literature worth it today?

I generally don’t give advice (as Gildor said, “all courses may run ill.”). Apart from that, my limited experience and knowledge can never be representative of the whole picture. Although what I have seen does not look good, there are good reasons for pursuing graduate school.

I would get my literature PhD again even in 2025. Here is why, along with a few serious caveats.

The Meaning of (Your) Life

First, have a good reason for why you plan to dedicate the next three to five years to the study of a humanities PhD. Stop and consider: why am I doing this?

Your work should answer or address something fundamental about the shared human condition. It should be connected to a deep interest or question in your own life. For me, it was a spiritual question. For you, it might be something different. But don’t write a fashionable dissertation for the sake of being fashionable. “Ecomaterial Deconstructions of Heteronormative Fetishization in the Eighteenth-Century Mock Epic” may make an interesting paper for the MLA Conference, but its immediate relevance upon human life and experience will not be readily apparent to those outside the academy. So be relevant and enduring.

Remember that the humanities operate according to higher laws than those of present culture wars. The humanities teach us how to reason, to persuade, to dialogue, and to imagine greatness for the nations we inhabit. The great thing about the humanities is that they are always relevant, always answering the same questions with new answers. Be true to your own search, and you’ll be true to the heart of the humanities.

Prepare to Publicly Engage

As the tides of anti-intellectualism rise, it is important that the academy responds with openness and readiness to show their worth. Don’t resign yourself to academic scorn of public interest. In recent decades, there has grown a resentment among some academics about the need to justify their work to the broader public. As a humanist, you should always be ready to give an answer for your work.

The academy has grown insular in its economy of approval. Do what you can to push against these attitudes. Stop thinking of the academy as a tower. Think of it as a living room, where you’ll host friends for conversations. Know that your life as an academic will require some level of hospitality—hospitality to your students, to your fellow academics in other fields, to your family, and to those whose professions don’t allow for the kind of reading time that you will be privileged to. The role of the academic should be one of service and sacrifice. Don’t do it for yourself alone. Do it for everyone else, too.

Find a Funded Program

Thirdly, do it if the program financially supports you. Most of the best PhD programs in the U.S. are fully funded, meaning they waive tuition and provide a stipend. It makes sense for programs to do this. It’s a vestige of the old belief that professionalizing humanists is good for society, because (ideally) they will go out into the world and share their knowledge and skill.

The calculation gets darker here, because many people will not find fully funded options available to them. In some countries, or in smaller departments, students may have to take on partial funding or even some debt to pursue a PhD. This makes the decision riskier and more personal.

Even with the funding, living on years of low stipends the opportunity costs may be too high. I’m not averse to a little debt for education. People often take on some debt for good reasons—for houses, property, transportation. It just depends on your own means. The key is to enter the program with eyes wide open, understanding the financial, health, and emotional costs. You may decide that there are other, non-academic routes that will allow you to pursue your commitment to the humanities.

But I would think twice before getting into any debt you can’t pay off. You’re the best judge of that. The bottom line is, do not hurt yourself.

Be Motivated by Love

The fourth thing I’ll say is simply to love. Love the arts, love the novels, love the history, love the culture. You must be moved by love, a love for the human heart and for all its desires and paradoxes and questions.

We have had decades of deconstruction, interrogation, hostility and scorn toward literature. While critique will always be necessary and warranted, we should only criticize the things we love. As C.S. Lewis once wrote, “It is very dangerous to write about a kind [of literature] that you hate. Hatred obscures all distinctions.”

Reading means spending your precious time in the company of the wise. Balance the rigor of a scholar with the passion of a lover. Don’t worry about being what folks call “cringe” or what academics call naïvety.

If you can do these four things, you’ll end up doing good in the long run, even if you don’t attain an academic position.

Why I Would Get a PhD Now

I think that the humanities will soon see a renaissance. I understand how this may be a ludicrous thing to say at the moment, but hear me out.

The world is going to need humanists again. Right now is a bad time to be entering the job market with a humanities degree. But this very moment might be a good time to begin a humanities degree. In a few years or so, after culture is utterly exhausted by AI content, empty and manipulative rhetoric, incoherent public discourse and violence, then the world will be hungry for functioning human beings, who are good at what human beings do. They’ll need people who actually know how to speak, write, create, to give to others and to cultivate relationships, and to be a good friend. And the world will know they’ve needed them all along.

So, if you can do it without hurting yourself, enter a PhD program, even now. The world needs more of what the humanities give.

Adam Walker is an English and American Lit Ph.D.