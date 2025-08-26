Inner Life

A. Jay Adler
7d

Mary, I cannot tell you enough how much I loved this. The world you recreate. And your sentences -- not all writers write good sentences, sentences that are a pleasure to read just in themselves, and one right after another, in how they follow and build on each other. Just the sentences.

My father was a driver, too, all over New York City, the state and the East Coast -- and in old age, after an accident in which thankfully no one was a hurt, a very kind and respectful police officer sat with him and told him it was time to stop.

Joshua Doležal
7d

Lovely, Mary, especially with your own narration.

