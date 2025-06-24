Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
1d

Your close read joins with my love of Eliot and Foucault and reminds of this quote from Milan Kindera in _Testaments Betrayed_: “Suspending moral judgment is not the immorality of the novel; it is its morality. The morality that stands against the ineradicable human habit of judging instantly, ceaselessly, and everyone; of judging before, and in the absence of, understanding.”

Thank you for joining us here with this terrific essay that got me rereading Eliot and thinking about all you've said here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
1d

Thanks for contributing! I'm intrigued, but also puzzled by this distinction: "I have no interest in judgment, these days. Judgment is easy and often finite. It’s what Amanda Montell, in her book Cultish would call a “thought terminator.” After all, that’s what judgment is for: to make it unnecessary for there to be any further questions or ponderings on a given matter. Judging settles things. It puts ideas to rest.

But what of wakefulness? Of being eyes wide open inside a story? What of paying attention?"

I'm of two minds about judgment as it comes to reading. My literary hero is Willa Cather, and she loved the art she loved fiercely and despised the art she disliked just as passionately. Thea Kronborg, of The Song of the Lark, even describes "creative hate," which is a kind of detestation for mediocrity.

For me, there is no distinction between paying attention as a reader and making critical judgments about craft, ideas, aesthetics. When Steinbeck's narrator starts to make sweeping generalizations and drifts into moral hectoring in "East of Eden," I chafe at it. When his characters come alive, I thrill to them.

What do you see as the fundamental difference between judgment (or discernment) and wakefulness?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture