Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Long⚓'s avatar
Matthew Long⚓
1d

This is such a great reminder Matthew. Thanks for sharing your experience. I attempt not to use any electronics for two hours after getting up. I have noticed a huge difference since I started this practice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
1d

Love this reminder! The one indulgence I allow myself is that my desk sits beneath a skylight. See a photo of it here. https://joshuadolezal.substack.com/p/the-recovering-academic-in-2024

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture