Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
3d

I pray only, dear Mary, I am able to excite your readers as eloquently as you… your mother will be smiling warmly at you from wherever she is now as she reads your beautiful heart-full essay. X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
3d

I take special delight, Mary, in reading your posts involving food, perhaps because they are about so much more cooking. They are life stories of memories and histories and culture, of events we can only imagine, of love rewarded in the taste of rugelach and knish.

Your mother was beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture