1.Recognize that however cozy the old institutional framework seemed to be — “all the news that’s fit to print,” “the most trusted man in America,” that kind of thing — that it was never particularly democratic. Many, many people wanted to express themselves who never had access to the means of distribution.

2.Recognize that, whatever the merits or demerits of the old way, it’s gone. It’s an artifact of a wave of mass media that emerged in the late 19th century. The digital world allows for a vastly greater volume of expression, and — if you have a democratic bone in your body — you have to see that as inherently a good thing.

3.Recognize that, whatever emerges now, it has to come from riding the wave of the new technology. Getting the new technology to work for us — as opposed to just manipulating us — is the main aspect of the struggle and will likely be the focus of creative people’s lives for the foreseeable future. In the end, almost certainly, it comes down to courage — are we willing to fight for what we want from the new technologies, and to be smart, or just to accept the lowest common denominator slop that the corporations push on us?

4.Understand, in creating a better culture, that what matters isn’t one great work of art, or several great works of art, or however many geniuses that posterity can one day put on a coffee mug. What matters is creating the conditions for many, many people to be able to express themselves and for those who do so well to be properly rewarded and recognized. What matters is letting a thousand flowers bloom. What matters is a creative middle class.

5.Understand that the old distinctions between artist and audience — between a dynamic producer and inert consumer — are to a great extent an artifact of the one-way traffic of broadcast media and are obviated. Artists and audiences are now in a reciprocal relationship with another, which is how it should be. Artists have an obligation to be good audiences, as opposed to diva-ish art monsters, and audiences to put themselves in the shoes of artists as opposed to being passive and snarky consumers. Artists have an obligation to uplift one another as opposed to relying on middlemen whose job is to stoke their egos and then rip them off.

6.Recognize that a very different mode of artistic production is possible. To make something interesting that reaches people, it’s not necessary to wait for the slot on HBO — which, by the way, is never going to open up — or to slot into Simon & Schuster’s publishing calendar. It’s possible to produce infinitely and to communicate with people infinitely. The only limit really is how sick you get of the sound of your own voice.

7.Recognize that money is very much part of the process of artistic production. Money in art is not some static pool of money — it’s not what the National Endowment for the Arts has been allotted by Congress or what the budget is from some Hollywood studio. Artists have a responsibility to earn their own way, to get their audiences invested in their work, and to budget their lives accordingly. As Jerzy Grotowski put it, “The budget is the show.”

8.Know that there is absolutely no reason why this shouldn’t be an era of incredible creative fluorescence. As Whitman put it, “there was never any more inception than there is now.” The tools are all there. At this point it’s largely just a matter of believing in them.

