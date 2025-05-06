Inner Life

Thank you for writing the finest concise encapsulation of the "career crisis" I have ever read: yes, humanist skills are required for entry into universities that claim those skills no longer have value; and AI companies require in-person interviews so they can they watch applicants write code without AI help. Clearly modern institutional seats of power and capital don't want to hire (or educate!) someone dumb enough to buy what they're selling.

You state the problem well, Josh. I still have hope though for a small literary community of fiction and memoir writers, but I don't believe one can financially survive on that--as my novel _Who by Fire_ almost complete and up now shows here: https://marytabor.substack.com/s/who-by-fire-a-novel --despite its loyal following.

