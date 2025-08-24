William Gaddis in 1968. (Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

For me the reception of Gaddis’s novel has three episodes, each leading to a different unresolved question.

1. The first fifty-five reviews

The reception begins almost immediately with a history of the reception, Jack Green’s Fire the Bastards!, an entertaining exposé of conventional thinking and lack of imagination in the first fifty-five reviews of The Recognitions. As Steven Moore points out, only two or three were positive, and one of those was by Herbert Cahoon, editor for the James Joyce Quarterly. The main point of Green’s screed is the reviewers’ laziness, since many didn’t even finish reading the novel. Moore’s essay “The Recognitions, Then and Now” has a good explanation of the initial reviewers’ standoffishness.

The first puzzle in the history of reception is what happened after that, in the next five years, say—did sensible reviews begin to appear? Or was there a hiatus in the reception? A good next step would be to search the secondary literature from 1957 to 1970 or so. Did the corrected edition, which appeared in 1962, get a different reception?

2. The canonization

Then comes the long period from 1970 to 2020, during which The Recognitions was issued in new editions, several with encomia implying or asserting it was already a masterpiece. Michael Orthofer, reviewing Fire the Bastards! wonders about this odd canonization. His only suggestion or wish in regard to Green’s book is

an updating, showing how (and trying to understand why) the critical reception has shifted so towards acceptance and acclaim—see for example The New York Times’s continued revisionism, for example in Tony Tanner’s 1974 review (when The Recognitions was re-released as a paperback), calling it “one of the most important American novels written since the last war,” as well as in Cynthia Ozick’s 1985 review of Carpenter's Gothic, in which she called The Recognitions “the most overlooked important work of the last several literary generations.”

Similarly, Mark O’Connell writes in The New Yorker:

Over the last half-century or so, however, the book… has come to be regarded as a foundational postmodern novel. Rick Moody, for instance, called it “one of the most important American novels of the twentieth century,” claiming that he “read it and reread it with the same reverence I reread ‘Moby-Dick’ or ‘The Scarlet Letter.’” In an essay for the magazine in 2002, Jonathan Franzen described it as “the ur-text of postwar fiction,” and acknowledged that he’d named The Corrections, his own third novel, “partly in homage to it.” [February 17, 2012]

Somewhere Leo Steinberg notes the power of critics to alter historical reception. A single essay on Picasso’s relatively neglected Three Dancers, Steinberg says, “left it a masterpiece.” Nothing of the sort seems to have happened to The Recognitions: it seems possible it became a masterpiece by accumulating brief assertions of its importance.

A fuller account of this second puzzle would list the praise given the book in introductions and reviews of the University of Nebraska Press edition (1982), the Penguin Twentieth Century Classics edition (1993), Atlantic Books (London, 2003), the Dalkey Archive edition (2012) with an introduction by William Gass, and the New York Review Books edition (2020) with an introduction by Tom McCarthy. Jonathan Franzen’s widely-read essay—which for many readers seems to count as the book’s only reception—came after several earlier attempts to draw attention to the book. Among the candidates for influential reviews are a brief piece by Tony Tanner in the New York Times Books Review, July 14, 1974; Peter William Koenig’s “Recognizing Gaddis’ Recognitions,” Contemporary Literature 16 (1975): 61–72 (on JSTOR); and John Schwarz’s “America’s Greatest Novelist” (Washington Post, 1994). Mysteries remain. Is The Recognitions in print now largely because of one such review? Who was following whose leads? Who suggested to the University of Nebraska Press that they reissue the book?

3. Adam Mars-Jones

This third episode is a matter of just one review, written for the London Review of Books in October 2021. It’s one of the sharpest reviews since Edmund Wilsons’s spat with Nabokov over Eugene Onegin, it’s as withering as some of Gore Vidal’s reviews, and as densely supported with comparative material as any review in an academic journal.

It appears that Mars-Jones’s review was prompted by the acquisition of the rights to The Recognitions and J R by New York Review Books, and the appearance of new editions with introductions by McCarthy and Joy Williams. But Mars-Jones hardly mentions those occasions: he may have been provoked by the praise Williams and McCarthy lavish on Gaddis’ books, but he’s after the novels themselves and not their reception.

I have the full, unedited version, which Mars-Jones sent me, and I only wish the LRB had published it all. He assembles several choruses of complaints: The Recognitions wasn’t substantially edited (we know this from an interview with Steven Moore), so it’s “all stubborn proliferation and zero paring away of the inessential.” Gaddis rejects the basic criterion of “relevance in narrative,” and yet despite its length the book is not “structurally ambitious.” There is “no call” for some of the characters and sections. When Gaddis is concise and eloquent, it’s probably “accidental.” He suffers from an “inability to control dynamics… on every scale.” The book is replete with unintentional humor and unintended degrees of cleverness, with “lines that are variously clever, stupid, and clever-clever.” It’s poorer than its many possible precedents (Mars-Jones names a dozen, from Gosse’s Father and Son to Gide’s The Counterfeiters).

These objections build into a nearly Rabelasian crescendo of intestinal metaphors. First, Mars-Jones says Gaddis’s style is “turgid,” then that it has “clogged ducts.” Toward the end of the first half of his review, when it’s nearly time to turn to J R, he compares The Recognitions to an intestinal tract with lots of “side chambers” or “pouches,” some of them “inflamed,” which would indicate diverticulosis if they remained “benign”: “but when diverticula become inflamed the diagnosis turns ominous: not just diverticulosis but diverticulitis.”

From this jostling crowd of complaints about Gaddis’s lack of “feeling for his medium” one emerges as the root of the book’s incompetence: the awkward “grammar and cadence” and “nonsensical formulations,” which result in “thousands” of sentences that need to be “read twice for basic information.”

There’s an inability to control dynamics apparent on every scale, from the smaller units on up. Energy leaks out of a sentence like this one, founded on the unpromising notion of a facial expression not visible to anyone in the scene: “He was too excited with pleasure to notice Otto’s face, an anxious expression, but a vacant anxiety, and the more abandoned for being features inured by conscious arrangements where, only now as in sleep, nothing happened.” [609] Considerable effort is required to grasp just how little is being offered here. And have a shot at imagining this posture: “[she stared] at his hands, her own withdrawn to shelter the hollows, heels on bone and the round ends of her fingers appointing that soft declivity which rose above them until her thumbs could not meet across her waist.” [574] Not easy to form a mental picture of this disposition of body parts—it’s as resistant to understanding as the more blatantly cryptic formula that comes later in the same scene, “They stood there with three senses locked in echo of the fourth.” [577]

The London Review of Books has a tendency to do a sort of philological and grammatical tear-down—the sort where the author’s research or grammar might sink their book regardless of its other qualities. Most recently there’s Tom Crewe’s systematic dismantling of Ocean Vuong, “My Hands in My Face,” a relentless demonstration of Vuong’s technical deficiencies as a writer. The problem in that case is that Crewe doesn’t seem to know, or care, about the tsunami of complaints about Vuong that were already circulating on social media, podcasts, and zines. The consensus was that Vuong’s appeal—whether or not he deserves it—doesn’t come from his writing: it’s more the feeling and the personality that matter. For readers who know some of that, the LRB assault comes across as not only disconnected from contemporary literary culture but inappropriately schoolmarmy.

Mars-Jones’s attack shares some strategies in regard to grammar and form but differs fundamentally in relation to the book’s critical reception. As far as I’ve read—still only a tiny sample of the Gaddis literature—Mars-Jones is almost alone in his complaints. It’s an amazing intervention. Like Steinberg, I wonder if a single review, written with sufficient power and annoyance, can contribute to altering the reception of a book as long undigested as this one.

James Elkins teaches at the School of the Art Institute, Chicago.

