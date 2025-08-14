Mathieu Amalric in Quantum of Solace

Over the past few months I’ve become something of an expert on villainy. I watched a large number of action movies and B-movies to get into the tropes of the genres so I could write my novel Henchman, which follows a fairly low-grade henchman on his winding road to supervillainy. But as is often the case, it’s considerably after I’ve finished a manuscript that I’ve understood — analytically at any rate — what it’s actually ‘about.’

The genre, I suddenly understood, is all about modeling sexual personae to young men. The notion, as frequently expressed in the dating market, is that men are ‘either lovers or husbands.’ The reality of course is that all men have both of those qualities within them and are toggling between them, choosing at different moments of their life who they want to be, and often maturing at some point from being a ‘lover’ to being a ‘husband.’ The superhero movies tend to divide up into heroes who are more lovers or more husbands. James Bond is of course the quintessence of the lover. Most Bond movies end with a kind of short idyll — Bond alone on a boat in Dr No making out with the girl he has just rescued while CIA officers look on knowingly and tow him to shore; or different higher-tech versions of the same theme, with the heat sensors at the end of The World Is Not Enough, for instance, picking up on him canoodling with Denise Richards. Bond is understood to be something of an exception in the genre. More often, the action heroes — let’s say John Wick or Bruce Willis’ character in Die Hard or Liam Neeson’s in Taken — are basically family men, usually getting revenge for some horrible wrong that has happened to their loved ones. Very often in these films there is a moment when the hero is expected to choose between different paths. The Bond movies always have the good girl and the bad girl (as well as, usually, a Girl Friday) and Bond is tempted — and a bit more than tempted by the bad girl — before they have a violent falling-out and he ends the movie with a brief facsimile of domestic bliss with the good girl before duly forgetting her before the next film. A movie like Taken has a more Freudian version of the same theme — there’s a pivotal scene where the father, in disguise, participates in the white slavery auction of his daughter and sees her suddenly grown up, suddenly understands her as not being his little girl anymore, before he then slides back into a family role for the subsequent action. What the films are about is presenting one side of the coin or the other to young men. They are always shown the allure of being a bad boy — and successful lover — before the films somehow or other make the point that the hero is on the side of the angels and, whether or not he is entirely a faithful partner, is fundamentally a gentleman.

The villains’ side of the story is a bit different. The villains, of course, represent sex appeal — they are unfettered by conventional morality and are possessed of all kinds of cool paraphernalia and airtight organization and would seem to have everything to satisfy a woman — and so a great deal of scriptwriting care is always taken to ensure that the hero is, at the end of the day, sexier than the villain. This is often done by making the villain older or uglier, giving them some kind of disfigurement. Sometimes the villain is cast in a role of abusive husband, like the Mathieu Amalric character in Quantum of Solace, and it’s up to the hero as the dashing lover to free the woman. There is always a possibility that the villain, notwithstanding everything, will simply exude greater charisma than the hero, and actors having a grand old time playing villains very often push up to that dangerous ledge, being funnier and freer and just all-around cooler than the somewhat uptight heroes and thereby raising the possibility that the heroine, at the key moment, might just not want to be rescued — which would then entirely undermine the film.

What saves action movies from this dangerous dynamic is that, always, at the critical moment, the villain moves out of this polarity of husband/lover into being a rapist. They reveal that they are willing to bypass any kind of consent from the heroine to have their way with her or to install her as their prize (usually, they are not trying to kill her actually; she is found, at the end, stuffed away, nicely if sometimes revealing dressed, in some part of the lair). The hero, it turns out, is not so immune from this either. When the villain gives their Speech — the ironclad convention in this genre in which they lay out their motivation for whatever diabolical plan they have underway and then usually take too much time and allow the rescue party to close in on them — they tend, more than anything else, to emphasize the ways in which they and the hero are really not so different. The hero never really has time to reply, because at this moment the rescue party overwhelms the perimeter defenses or something blows up or there’s a disturbance somewhere in the base getting the chief villain’s attention at which moment they conveniently forget to finish off the hero, but the villain’s point always stands. The only difference really between them, the villain tends to say, is that the hero is accepted by the heroine while the villain is rejected and therefore the villain has to resort to more underhanded means of getting their way, but really the hero’s attractiveness is provisional and if they happened not to have the sexual upper hand at the moment they would act no differently.

The villain’s Speech is always sort of compelling and unanswerable. The hero then has a series of tests, usually gruelingly physical but also with some proofs of emotional fidelity, that they then swimmingly pass. The villain is brutally and humiliatingly defeated — in proportion to the depths of their villainy — and the lesson from the Speech entirely forgotten. The film ends with the hero as the successful combination of lover and husband — which one they will prove to be remains to be seen, usually long after the credits have rolled — and the possibility of rape is banished as a distant afterthought.

But this really is what the films are about, and why the overcoming of the villain, as opposed to the rescue of the heroine, is really their center. The point is that the sexuality of men is divergent — that all men have husband, lover, and rapist somewhere within them. The possibility of rapist is addressed in this very dialectical way, with the villain acting out to whatever extent the rape fantasy, the hero overcoming the villain and then seeing by negative example what they are not to be. The husband/lover dynamic is subject to further negotiations between hero and heroine, but the happy ending is the hero proving what they are not — i.e. not the vision.

Maybe all this is sort of obvious, but it took me a while to see it, and to understand that even in a genre as schlocky as action is a fairly complicated series of codes that are all about modeling how young men should harness their sex drives and how they are supposed to behave.

