Inner Life

Inner Life

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Jan Peppler's avatar
Jan Peppler
Jul 25, 2023

I'm a huge Dylan fan and somehow I didn't know that he wrote this song. Thank you for this. And, I am so sorry for the loss of your son. There are no words...

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Plain Jane's avatar
Plain Jane
Jul 19, 2023

Love this discussion so much, thank you for this marvelous essay. And thank you for the mention - honored to be a part of Inner Life and this dynamic collaboration. 🌷

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