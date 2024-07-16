Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
Jul 16, 2024

A compelling argument. Art can also be a way of shaping chaotic experiences, giving them order, and thereby gaining control over those memories.

I also wonder if sometimes art can just be a celebration of wonder or a form of play. Our own lives might end, but does that imply nothingness? All around us there are children playing, flowers blooming, bees doing their thing. I'm starting to question the nothingness premise. Even as a humanist, I think it's possible to reject the notion that there's no inherent meaning in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
Oct 16, 2024

Lovely, thought provoking essay. Of the three works you discuss, I’m most familiar with “To the Lighthouse.” I try to read it once a year, without much success. (October, already!) I read “The Trial” and “Ulysses” many years ago; willing to go back to the latter. I find Woolf’s interiority more compelling, and accessible. I think it’s brilliant that you’ve grouped these three books and writers together.

As to your invitation to join you as a guest in 2025: YES! This is a great honor. Thank you for your invitation. I’m working my way through the incredible posts here. Woolf can wait.😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture