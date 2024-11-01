Jerzy Grotowski

1.I will never confuse money with worth or even with status.

2.I recognize that making money is (generally speaking) hard work and worthy of respect.

3.I have no difficulty with the complicated economic system we have where money is convertible to any number of goods and services.

4.I am highly suspicious of how money converts to public influence. This is one of the trickier domains of politics and admits of no easy answers.

5.I find it abhorrent when people see the intrusion of money into artistic or spiritual domains — say, an infusion of cash to build some vast building for an artistic hall; or an elevation of production values — and assume that that money all by itself confers value.

6.I will never assume that someone with more money has more right to an opinion than someone with less.

7.I will never judge a work of art on its ‘production values’ — which in, almost every case, is a direct function of the budget — as opposed to the underlying idea or emotion or experience being expressed.

8.I will educate myself on the role of money in public life — and understand that institutions need to be understood not as entities in themselves but largely as functions of their funding.

9.I do know the feeling of the world shrinking down to the point where the only thing that matters is paying rent, or getting to the next pay check, where all kinds of values and ambitions fall abruptly by the wayside. I recognize that people, often whole classes, can spend the entirety of their lives in this kind of precarity. I would never judge someone for taking a job they don’t really want, or doing work that is distasteful to them, out of that sense of precarity.

10.I know, on the other hand, the fear-based personality that runs through every white-collar workplace I have ever been in — people doing literally anything to keep their jobs or to preempt any possibility of losing their jobs and, maybe even more than that, people ascribing all sorts of virtues to anybody who is higher than them on the totem pole and various character failings to anybody who is lower — and there is no part of me that can respect that. While it is impossible to live outside of money, integrity and independence can be found only through building a sort of series of bulwarks within one’s own mind, in which money is given its due but the inherent inequalities of money are never to be confused with the inalienable equality that runs between all human beings, if not all living things.

Sam Kahn writes

.