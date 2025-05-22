Inner Life

Joshua Doležal
Joshua Doležal
2d

Two things I've noticed while living abroad: 1) being an intellectual or artist is not seen as childish in quite the way that Americans make it seem; and 2) knowledge of history is equated with sophistication and maturity.

In those ways I think I belong more in international spaces. I've never had to make a living abroad (other than for a brief stint as a teacher in Uruguay) or raise a family there or contend with the full scale of costs and sacrifices that factor into quality of life. But my default is communal, not solitary, when I start a conversation with someone I expect it will last more than a few beats, and I'm always eager to look beneath the hood of a place -- all of which are more or less welcomed in most of the countries I've visited (Canada maybe less so).

The thing to add to your list is that America is perhaps the country with the vastest amounts of wilderness. Perhaps South America still has more, but it's not developed to the point of being able to easily backpack and "disappear" into the wild. Perhaps I'm wrong about that?

Ann Richardson
2d

I was born in 1942 in the US and therefore my particularly formative years were the 1950s. This resonates with me completely - I have lived in London since 1968 and still swing from seeing the US as "us" or "them" but it is more and more "them".

