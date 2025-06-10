Inner Life

Inner Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
2dEdited

What a profound essay not only on grief but also on the writing process, Mary. I am so honored that you joined us and that you chose to quote a bit of what I did that makes our essays a great pairing. That rarely happens when I invite a guest--but, of course, you are a generous gem and soulful writer.

I want to add this about the way that grief is misunderstood, and part of what I say here reflects my essay "Lifeboat" on my personal site where I deal with my son's death at age 46 and the amount of time it took me to write about that:

My view is that I must be in touch with the pain and understand that grief has its own time table. This is hard stuff. Like you I was helped by C.S. Lewis and also, with even more by Joan Didion’s _The Year of Magical Thinking_ that deals as you do with the loss of a spouse. Then, in the week after my son died, I read in one sitting at night (no sleeping was possible) _Lincoln in the Bardo_ by George Saunders: brilliant.

Perhaps most important here on what you write, Mary, is that I've been moved by every essay you've written on your site and by your depth of understanding of grief--with no timetable. ~Mary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

Thank you for sharing your story of courage and tenacity. I’m inspired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture