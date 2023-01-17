The three of us — Mary Tabor

),

,

— have found ourselves to be Substack “true believers,” with sites of our own that we invest considerable time in and take very seriously. At some point in late 2022 we started noticing that there was some sort of shared affinity — and that we tended to be commenting on, and reposting from, Substacks of many of the same people. The feeling we all had was that there was a network that had formed organically, and that — as much as we liked posting our own work — it could be fun as well to see where collaboration would take us.

We chose the name “Inner Life” as a way of describing what we most value and care about, which is the cultivation of the mind and the kinds of conversations that people have in the quiet of their soul. Politics is interesting, headlines are interesting, but what we most want to develop is a hub for people who are writing personally and thoughtfully, are interested in art and aesthetics, and are looking to find authentic ways to express themselves in this new-ish online space.

Our format is pretty simple. We put out one post per week. Each one of the three of us is ‘in charge’ for two consecutive weeks - which usually means putting up one piece of our own and then asking another writer whom we like and respect to post a piece of theirs the following week. We are collaborative but have a very hands-off approach to what anyone else chooses to post.

The hope — for those of you who subscribe (!) — is that we can help circulate ideas and help introduce you to different writers who are worth your time and possibly your paid subscriptions. And this is meant to be communal and collaborative, so please do reach out to us with posts of your own that you think we should consider cross-posting or with recommendations of writers you think we should be reading. Our e-mail is innerlifecollaborative@gmail.com.

What we most hope is that this is fun — a good place to come across thoughts and ideas and to participate in the unending conversation.

All best,

Mary, Josh, Sam