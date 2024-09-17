Inner Life
The dance of mythos and logos
“Vision without action is a dream; action without vision is a nightmare.”
3 hrs ago
•
Julie Gabrielli
10
What If Craft Is Dead?
I’m not sure when I began noticing this, but for five years, maybe more, I haven’t been able to trust the new releases at my local bookstore as…
Sep 10
•
Joshua Doležal
25
Staying Grounded in my Body
Not all up in my head
Sep 3
•
Camilla Sanderson
6
August 2024
Elena Ferrante: The Tetralogy and the TV series
A Theory
Aug 27
•
<Mary L. Tabor>
16
Literary World
New York publishing in the late-aughts
Aug 22
•
Aaron Lake Smith
18
Why Is There No Travel Writing?
Notes on the Monoculture
Aug 16
•
Sam Kahn
128
Wealth is a hand stained with gifts
Walking composition
Aug 6
•
Antonia Malchik
10
July 2024
Blush At Yourself Before Anyone Else Can
Danielle Ofri taught me how to turn myself into a jerk in nonfiction.
Jul 30
•
Joshua Doležal
13
For Things to Reveal Themselves to Us
On not understanding.
Jul 22
•
Elizabeth Bobrick
31
Why Make Art?
Why try in the face of moral ambiguity?
Jul 16
•
<Mary L. Tabor>
18
An Open Elite?
Literature and Social Mobility in Perspective
Jul 11
•
Julianne Werlin
12
The Girl Boss Era in Literature
Rooney, Cline, Moshfegh
Jul 5
•
Sam Kahn
20
