Inner Life

Home
Notes
Archive
About
The dance of mythos and logos
“Vision without action is a dream; action without vision is a nightmare.”
  
Julie Gabrielli
9
What If Craft Is Dead?
I’m not sure when I began noticing this, but for five years, maybe more, I haven’t been able to trust the new releases at my local bookstore as…
  
Joshua Doležal
32
Staying Grounded in my Body
Not all up in my head
  
Camilla Sanderson
4

August 2024

Elena Ferrante: The Tetralogy and the TV series
A Theory
  
<Mary L. Tabor>
11
Literary World
New York publishing in the late-aughts
  
Aaron Lake Smith
11
Why Is There No Travel Writing?
Notes on the Monoculture
  
Sam Kahn
86
Wealth is a hand stained with gifts
Walking composition
  
Antonia Malchik
7

July 2024

Blush At Yourself Before Anyone Else Can
Danielle Ofri taught me how to turn myself into a jerk in nonfiction.
  
Joshua Doležal
12
For Things to Reveal Themselves to Us
On not understanding.
  
Elizabeth Bobrick
12
Why Make Art?
Why try in the face of moral ambiguity?
  
<Mary L. Tabor>
13
An Open Elite?
Literature and Social Mobility in Perspective
  
Julianne Werlin
7
The Girl Boss Era in Literature
Rooney, Cline, Moshfegh
  
Sam Kahn
11
© 2024 Mary L. Tabor, Sam Kahn, and Joshua Doležal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture